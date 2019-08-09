Jimmy Junior Shetterly, age 70, of Jacksboro, Tuesday, June 25,
He was a member of Lake City Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Junior Shetterly, Jr.; parents, Philip and Anelee (Bell) Shetterly.
He is survived by his wife, of almost 50 years, Vicky Shetterly of Jacksboro; son, Jason Shetterly of Jacksboro; daughters, Lori Smith of Jacksboro, Kody Lynn Shetterly of Jacksboro.
The family received friends Saturday, June 29, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home. Friends and family met at Martin Wilson Funeral Home Sunday, June 30, to go in procession to Jacksboro cemetery for the 3 p.m. interment. Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard
Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 4, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019