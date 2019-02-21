Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Ray Lemons. View Sign

Jimmy Ray Lemons, age 84, of Jellico, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Minnie Vaughn Lemons; and brother, Denny Lemons.

He is survived by his daughters, Debra Green (Dan), of Jacksboro and Mary Ann Sprouse, of Jacksboro; sister, Mary Enix (Ray), of Jellico; brothers, Bobby Lemons, of Jellico and Richard Lemons (Bonnie), of Daytona, Florida; granddaughter, Suzy Whitaker Gunter; grandsons, Johnny Baird and Alex Owens; great-granddaughters, Lara Gunter and Jaelyn Gunter; great-grandson, Reed Baird; and a host of friends to mourn his passing.

The graveside service was held on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the Lemons Family Cemetery in Jellico with Rev. Jerry Lambdin officiating.

Llewellyn Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



750 S Main St

Jellico , TN 37762

(423) 784-6386 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019

