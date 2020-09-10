1/
Jimmy Ray Loyd
Jimmy Ray Loyd, age 52, of LaFollette, died on Sept. 3.
He was born Dec. 18, 1967.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Ray Loyd Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Beatrice (Crabtree) Loyd, of LaFollette; wife, Nancy Loyd, of LaFollette; stepdaughters, Tiffany Hunt and Tara Hunt, both of Johnson City; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home.
Family and friends met at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in funeral procession for interment at Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
