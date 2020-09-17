1/
Jina Kay George
Jina Kay George, age 68, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Sept. 13.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John George.
She is survived by her sons, John George and Frank George; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, with the service following at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Interment was at Powell Valley Cemetery following service.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

