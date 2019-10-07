JoAnn Brown, age 79, of LaFollette, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 25. She was a loving Mother and enjoyed working in her flower gardens.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Lee Brown; son-in-law, Robbie Young; parents, Eulis Stagnolia and Pearl Kiser; brothers, Johnny Stagnolia, Wheeler Stagnolia, and David Stagnolia; sisters, Oma Walden, Patsy Beasley, Lois Shiflet, Jean Pierce, and Sue Stagnolia.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Goins and husband, Mitchell, Randall Brown, James Brown and wife, Judy, Donna Brown, and Patti Brown Young; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
All Services for Brown was private. Memorials in JoAnn Brown's honor may be made to the Campbell County Cancer Association, P. O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757. Online condolences for Brown may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 3, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 8, 2019