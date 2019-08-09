JoAnn Welch Cunningham, age 64, of Knoxville, died on Monday, June 24. She was born February 9, 1955, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to the late Arlie and Lorene (Yoakum) Welch and was a member of the LaFollette Church of God.
She is survived by her husband, of 26 years James (Jim) Cunningham; sons, Jimmy Thornton (Melanie) of Seymour and Jeffrey Thornton of Knoxville.
The family received friends Thursday, June 27 from 6-8 p.m. in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home in LaFollette. Funeral services followed with the Brother Jerry Crutchfield and her son Jimmy Thornton officiating.
Friends and family met Friday morning June 28, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville.
LaFollette Press
July 4, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019