JoAnn Broyles Underwood, 88, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday June 30, at 9:19 a.m. Her final days were spent at Tennova Health & Rehab Center, in LaFollette.
JoAnn was born in Kingsport, to Ralph and Lula Crain May 4, 1932. She is proceeded in death by her 1st husband, Richard (Dick) Broyles; 2nd husband, Francis (Woody) Underwood; brothers, Kermit Crane and Ralph Crane; sisters, Deszmer Pollock and Vaughn George; daughter, Janice (Steve) Pinner.
JoAnn is survived in death by her son, Richard (Dixie) Broyles; daughter, Leisa Biggs; step-daughters, Debra Underwood, and Junelle (Bobby) Lewis; grandchildren, Ernest (Skipper) (Theresa) Biggs, Kathleen Earl; step grandchildren, Kharma Corey, and Wesley Hardin; and many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces to mourn her passing.
A memorial service is planned for a later date, due to the Corona Virus.
In lieu of flowers we are asking donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1420 Dutch Valley Dr, Knoxville, Tn 33718 (865-689-7123) in her memory. www.holleygamble.com
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Knoxville was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 16, 2020