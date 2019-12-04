Joe Leslie Evans, age 65, of Knoxville, formerly of Caryville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 29. Joe was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Caryville for 56 years where he served as a deacon, song leader, and Sunday school secretary.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Leo Evans; grandparents, J.O. and Bessie Evans, Clyde and Leoda Brantley; aunts and uncles, Nora and Charles Wilson, Alta (Pal) and Luther Carter, Audrey and Linda Evans and Peggy and Charles Sweeney.
He is survived by his mother, Marie Brantley Evans; sister, Linda Heatherly and husband Lee; nieces, Leslie Wilson and husband Kevin, Lindsay Van Bebber and husband Joseph; grandnephew, Hunter Wilson; grandnieces, Lauren and Rebecca Van Bebber and Bailey Wilson; closest friend, Carolyn Gaylor; aunts and uncles, Geneva (Bob) Claiborne, George Eugene Evans, Joyce (Donald) Jones, Lucille (Robert) Smallwood, Texie (Bob) Winkle, LouAnn (Charles) Jones, Charles Evans, Sherry (Allan) Cannon, Carolyn (Larry) Wilson, Michael (Sharon) Evans, Benny (Rita) Evans and Clyde Brantley, Jr.
Family received friends Monday, Dec. 2 at Lakeview Baptist Church, 1046 Bruce Gap Road, Caryville with Funeral following with the Rev. Roger Stanley and the Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Family and friends will meet at Evans-Woods Cemetery Tuesday, Dec. 3 for interment.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or InterFaith Health Clinic, 315 Gill Ave., Knoxville, TN, 37917
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 5, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 5, 2019