Joe Mack Noe, age 72, of Lake City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, John and Revilla Daugherty Noe; son, David Miracle.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Regina Sue Miracle Noe; daughters, Victoria Phillips, Dawn Caynor, Susanne Denton and Carol Miller; sons, Joe Mack Noe, Jr. and Charlie Miracle; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Then proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for interment.
LaFollette Press
September 26, 2019
