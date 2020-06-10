Joe Mack Tackett, age 77, of Clinton, passed away on June 3, at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center. He was born on June 7, 1942. He is of the Baptist Faith and a member of Batley Baptist Church, and a member of the Coal Creek Masonic Lodge 492 F & A.M.. Joe is a native to Anderson County and a Lake City High School graduate. He served in the Air Force from 1961-1965. He worked for L & N Railroad prior to joining Union Carbide in 1967. Joe worked in utilities as a Supervisor for 27years. He was a trader and loved to go to flea markets.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) and Mary Magdeline Tackett; brother, John Tackett; sisters, Ruth Tackett Massengill and Rubye Mae Harmon.

He is surived by his wife, Paula Combs Tackett of Clinton; sons, Joe and Tina Tackett of Rocky Top,

Chris and Michelle Tackett of Rocky Top; step-sons,

Clint Goodpasture of Gainesville, Georgia, Clay Goodpasture of Chicago, Illnois; grandchildren,

Jonathon and Jessica Tackett, Kristen and Cody Owens, Olivia Goodpasture, Jordan Cullison; and a host of family, friends, and relatives to mourn his passing.

Due to Covid-19 mask are recommended but not mandatory.

Visitation was Monday, June 8 in the Hatmker Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral was followed with the Rev. Luke Kidwell officiaiting. Interment was Tuesday, June 9 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Parks in Oak Ridge.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 11, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store