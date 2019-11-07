Joel Richard Hensley, age 65, of the Stinking Creek Community of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Nov. 2.
he is preceded in death by his son, Jason Richard Hensley.
he is survived by her son, Stephen Joel Hensley; parents, Richard Leo and Etta Elizabeth Redd Hensley; and several cousins, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 before funeral services at 7 p.m. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Bishop Delmus Bruce officiating. Friends and family will meet Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at Melvin Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
