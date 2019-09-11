John Dalton Gibson, II, age 40, of Jellico, died on Wednesday, Aug. 28. He was born on July 31, 1979 to the late John Gibson and Mary (Privett) Gibson in Corbin, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Capps) Gibson; children, Rachel Nicole Lawson and Scott Lewis.
The family received friends for visitation on Monday, Sept. 2 at Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral following with the Rev. Rob Powers and the Rev. Benji Johnson officiating.
Burial followed on Monday, Sept. 2 at the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.
