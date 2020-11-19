1/
John Daniel Wallen
1972 - 2020
John Daniel Wallen, age 48, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Ray Wallen Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Bea Gowens of Fairmount, Georgia; sons, Cole Wallen of LaFollette. Gavin Wallen of Maynardville, and Daniel Wallen of LaFollette; fiance, Chrystal Staton of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Friday, Nov. 13, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with a Masonic service and funeral services to follow with the Rev. Allen Shepherd officiating.
Family and friends met at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 19, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 07:45 PM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
07:45 PM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
NOV
14
Interment
10:00 AM
Campbell Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
