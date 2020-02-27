John J. Swafford, age 69, died on Feb. 19, at the Augusta University Medical Center. He was born on Jan. 6, 1951 in Habersham. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Cowart Mann; parents, Sam Swafford and Ollie Faye Walls Swafford; daughters, Stephanie Renee Jennings and April Mitchell; four sons, Jeff Swafford, David Mann, Kevin Swafford, and Cory Swafford; and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Friday, Feb. 21, at The Historic George Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel. The funeral was conducted on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Shiloh Baptist Church with the Dr. Chris Masters and the Rev. K. Scott Ayers officiating. Interment followed immediately in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.

Cox and Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

February 27, 2020

