John Kevin Finley, age 47, of Oak Ridge, died on Saturday June 27. He was of the Baptist Faith,

He is preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Wilma Smith Finley.

He is survived by his host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 3 at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Larry Walter Officiating.

Interment to follow at Campbell Memorial Gardens

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 2, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store