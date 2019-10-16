John Lincoln Hoel, age 70, of Jellico, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Beech Tree Manor. He was born October 05, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his, parents, William and Betty Hoel; brother, Billy Hoel.

He is survived by his sons, Brandon Hoel and wife, Teresa and Jason Hoel; grandchildren, Brandon, Austin, Danielle and Tawna; mother of his children, Shebly Phillips; brothers, Dennis, Danny, Jimmy and Eddie; sisters, Marie Hoel and Bonnie Grisso; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services followed at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Military Honors: by the American Legion Honor Guard

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 17, 2019

