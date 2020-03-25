John Marshall Phillips, age 87, of Caryville (Vasper Community), died on Friday, March 20. He was a member of Shultz Hollow Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Eva Daugherty Phillips; wife, Hazel Phillips; parents, Frank and Maggie Daugherty Phillips.
He is survived by his sons, Marvin Phillips and Elmer Phillips; daughters, Pat Albright, Sara Boles, Carolyn Rollow and Linda Ausmus; and a host of other relatives to mourn his passing.
Friends may called at their convenience Monday, March 23. Family met Tuesday, March 24 at New Vasper Cemetery for Interment, with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 26, 2020
