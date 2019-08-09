John Michael Oris, age 56, of LaFollette passed from this life on Saturday, May 11, he attended The Harbor Church.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Timonthy James Oris.
He is survived by his daughter, Payton Keylee Oris; stepson, Austin Daniel Raines, sister, Michelle Lynch and husband Jack; parents, Jim and Helen Oris; nieces, Megan and husband Dustin Inman; great niece, Makayla Inman.
Family will receive friends Thursday, May 16, at 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Cross-Smith Funeral Home services to follow at 7 p.m. The Rev. James Coffey and the Rev. Chris Stanley officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
