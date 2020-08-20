1/1
John Milford Austin "Moe Moe" Moses
John Milford Austin Moses (Moe Moe), age 25, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 10.
Austin is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Iris Angel (maternal), Sherry Moses (paternal).
He is survived by his fiancée (wife) Alyssa Duffield (Moses); children, Blakely Iris Moses and Josiah Boone Moses; grandparent, Milford Moses (paternal); parents, Ramona and Scott Owens Vancil and Brenda Moses; brothers, Dalton Moses (JeniAnn) and Logan Moses; sister, Kendra Ridenour (Thomas); aunts and uncles, Renee Bowlin (Marty) David Angel (Sabrina) Johnny Angel, Marietha Esparza (Andrew), Stephen Bennet, David Owens (Debbie), Christy Owens; nieces and nephews, Allison, Madison, Bryce, GraceLynn Moses, Paislee and Remington Ridenour; cousins, Joni Ray (Barry), Sophia Huddleston, Memphis Ray, Brandon Duncan, Korey Hopeck (Adrienne), Azariah Hopeck, Emily Angel, Tyler Perry, Haley Perry, Josh Owens, Ashley Douglas, Autumn Owens, Whitney Bowlin; special friends and family, Daniel Chambers, Bill Anderson, Marsha Walden, Mike Walden, Paul Salas, Aaron Perkins, Colby Meadows, Amos Moses and Dakota Collins.
Austin loved the mountains, he loved to hunt and fish, but most of all he loved his family and he will be greatly missed by them.
The family received friends at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico on Monday, Aug. 17, with funeral service following with the Rev. Randy Bargo officiating.
Interment was on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the Douglas Cemetery Wooldridge.
The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Llewellyn Funeral Home
750 S Main St
Jellico, TN 37762
(423) 784-6386
