John Raymond Smith, age 96, of Jacksboro, passed away Sunday, Aug.18.
He loved spending time with his loving wife, Pearl and his dog, Charlie. He also loved reading, studying the Bible, and listening to gospel music. John belonged to the Church of God.
He is preceded in death by sons, Jessie James Smith and John Raymond Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Pearl Smith; special daughter, Judy Wilson and husband, Bill, Shannon Wilson; daughter, Patricia Smith, Lisa Smith, and Sylvia Carroll and husband, Bill; special son Leonard Smith; sons, Larry Smith and wife, Elaine, and Raymond Smith; granddaughter, Trisha Bryant and husband, Danny; grandsons, Skylar Smith and Bill Carroll, Jr.; special grandson, Larry James Smith and Shannon Sims and wife, Cindy; special great-grandson, Tyler Sims; special granddaughter, Christina "Sissy" Kennedy; great-grandsons, Carson Smith, Tyson Odell; great-granddaughter, Paige Smith; sister, Cordila Foy.
A special thanks to Oddetta Malicoat for helping with his care.
Visitation was Wednesday, Aug. 21 followed by funeral service in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tex Ramsey officiating. Friends and family will meet 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at Smith Family Cemetery in Jacksboro for interment.
John's guest book may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 22, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 22, 2019