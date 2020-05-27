John "Jr." Wilkins, age 91, of Speedwell, formerly of Alabama, died on Tuesday, May 19. He attended Speedwell Academy Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wives, Mae Wilkins and Wilda Wilkins; parents.
He is survived by his children, Beverly Hooker, William Scott Wilkins, Gregory Morrow, Susan Stone, Mary Morrow, Terri Goodwin, Paula Tillie, Valerie Rush, and Crystal Morrow; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Memorial Service will be held at Speedwell Academy Baptist Church with the Rev. David Mundy officiating.
Online condolences for Mr. Wilkins may be made at www.waltersfunerahome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 28, 2020
