Johnathon Honden Brandenburg, age 27, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, July 4.

He is survived by his mother, Kamille; father, Anthony Brandenburg; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Friday at Fordtown Baptist Church with Funeral to follow with the Rev. David Hicks, the Rev. Tim Dupuy, the Rev. Matt Sanderfur officiating.

Family and friends met Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for Interment.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 16, 2020



