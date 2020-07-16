1/
JOHNATHON Honden Brandenburg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHNATHON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnathon Honden Brandenburg, age 27, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, July 4.
He is survived by his mother, Kamille; father, Anthony Brandenburg; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Friday at Fordtown Baptist Church with Funeral to follow with the Rev. David Hicks, the Rev. Tim Dupuy, the Rev. Matt Sanderfur officiating.
Family and friends met Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for Interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 16, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved