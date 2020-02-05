Captain Johnny Bowlin, age 47, of the Black Oak Community passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28. He was born Jan. 1, 1973 in Lafollette, John was the captain of the Jellico Life Saving and Rescue Squad.

John is preceded in death by father, Bobby Bowlin, Sr.; mother, Patricia AnnBowlin; grandaparents, Xan and Helen Bowlin; uncle, Tommy Bowlin.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn "Peanut" Bowlin; daughters, Ashley Bowlin and Tyler Minton, Reva Hamblin and husband, Jacob, and Tabitha Bolton and Justin Brown; grandchildren, Connor, Chloe, Jase, and Chelsie; brothers, Bobby Bowlin, Jr. & wife Carla and Landon Marlow; brother, Jimmy "Pee Wee" Bowlin and wife Christie; special friends, Red Lynch, Tommy Smith, JJ Johnson, Bill Morgan, Charles Smith, Jimmy Bills, Robert Leach and Dave Davis; anda host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Friday, Jan. 31, at the Jellico Life Saving & Rescue Squad Building (191 John Queener Lane Jellico, TN 37762)

The funeral followed Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Jellico Life Saving and Rescue Squad Building with the Rev. Junior Dople and the Chaplain Marty Bowlin. The burial followed in the Bowlin Family Cemetery(black oak).

Harp Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

February 6, 2020

