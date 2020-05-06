Johnny Brent Downs, age 51, of the Kentucky Hill Community of Williamsburg, Kentucky died Tuesday, April 28, at the Tennova Healthcare - North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was born on April 3, 1969 in LaFollette. He was a member of Kentucky Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Shane Downs; daughter, Bonnie Grace Downs; parents, Johnny Downs and Ann (Perkins) Downs; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
All services were private and conducted by the Rev. Caleb Hunter.
Interment was in the Snyder-Vermillion Cemetery.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 7, 2020
