Johnny James Paul "John Paul" Branam, age 55, of Duff, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 3. He was a loving husband and brother that enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to fish, four wheeling, and anything outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vestel and Joy (Ridenour) Branam.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Susan (Parker) Branam of Duff; brothers, Donny, Bobby, Ernest, Steve, and Kevin Branam; sisters, Patricia Branam, Sharon Kay Burris, and Diane Rhoden.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
