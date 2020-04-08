Johnny James Paul "John Paul" Branam

Johnny James Paul "John Paul" Branam, age 55, of Duff, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 3. He was a loving husband and brother that enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to fish, four wheeling, and anything outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vestel and Joy (Ridenour) Branam.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Susan (Parker) Branam of Duff; brothers, Donny, Bobby, Ernest, Steve, and Kevin Branam; sisters, Patricia Branam, Sharon Kay Burris, and Diane Rhoden.
John Paul's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 9, 2020
