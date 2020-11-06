Johnny Lewis Jackson, (J.J.) age 60, of Newcomb, formerly of Lakeland, Florida, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Tennova Healthcare Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Connie (Silcox) Jackson; grandparents, Rev. Theodore Lewis Silcox and Martha Violet Silcox; sister, Patricia (Jackson) Broadwell; brother, Troy Jackson Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Marie (Wilson) Jackson; son, Russell Jackson and wife Tiffini; sisters, Robin Lynn Trammell, Bertha Luann Beasley Williams; brother, Timothy Gregory Jackson; father-in-law, Rev. Bob Wilson (Janice); mother-in-law, Nancy Reckner; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico with the Rev. William Massey, the Rev. Ben Morris and the Rev. Bob Wilson officiating.

The family received friends until the funeral hour.

Interment was in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

