Johnny Milton Bowen, age 75, of Jellico, passed away Tuesday, May 19, at his home. He was born Nov. 21, 1944 in Harlan, Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Stella Harris Bowen.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Fuson Bowen; children, Rodney Bowen, Joshua Bowen, Shelia Bowen, Connie Bowen Cortes; grandchildren, David Lugo, Jr., Joshua, Jr., Dillion, Jordon and Destiny Bowen, Alex & Hernan Cortes, Trevor, Rodney, Jr., Mercede and Marie Bowen; several great- grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Williams, Eva Wilder, Mary Nichols; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
Friends may visited at their convenience Saturday, May 23, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service following with the Rev. Jerry Fuson officiating. His cremation followed the funeral service.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 28, 2020
