Johnny (Rat) Goins, age 67 of LaFollette, died on Friday, April 3. He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hobert Conley and Alice Etta Brooks.
He is survived by a host of many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family and friends called at their convenience Monday, April 6 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with graveside services and interment held at Victory Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 9, 2020