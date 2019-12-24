Johnny Warren Melton, age 73, of Duff, died on Thursday, Dec. 19. He was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Logan and Jessie (Ayers) Melton.
He is survived by a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 23, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating. Following funeral service, friends and family went in procession to Odd Fellow Cemetery in White Oak for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
