Joie Lee (Lindsay) Payne, age 97, of Jellico, died Thursday evening, Feb. 21 at Baptist Health of Corbin, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, the late General Joseph Lindsay and Nancy (Mowery) Lindsay, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Francis "Wease" Payne; daughter, Patricia Faye (Payne) Croley; brothers, George Lindsay, Herman Lindsay, W.C. Lindsay and Tommy Gene Lindsay; and sisters, Eva Leach, Ethel Huddleston, Carrie Williams and infant sisters, Nell and Ruth.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Jean Payne, of Jellico.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral immediately followed with Pastor Johnny Walker officiating. Shannon Hampton presented the eulogy. The interment followed the funeral service at Jellico Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for children or the .
Cox & Son Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.
Cox & Son Funeral Home
418 5th Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6010
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019