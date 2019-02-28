Obituary

Joie Lee (Lindsay) Payne, age 97, of Jellico, died Thursday evening, Feb. 21 at Baptist Health of Corbin, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, the late General Joseph Lindsay and Nancy (Mowery) Lindsay, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Francis "Wease" Payne; daughter, Patricia Faye (Payne) Croley; brothers, George Lindsay, Herman Lindsay, W.C. Lindsay and Tommy Gene Lindsay; and sisters, Eva Leach, Ethel Huddleston, Carrie Williams and infant sisters, Nell and Ruth.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Jean Payne, of Jellico.

The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral immediately followed with Pastor Johnny Walker officiating. Shannon Hampton presented the eulogy. The interment followed the funeral service at Jellico Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for children or the .

Cox & Son Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



Funeral Home Cox & Son Funeral Home

418 5th Street

Jellico , TN 37762

423-784-6010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations