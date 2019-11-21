Joseph B. Franklin
(Nov. 28, 1932 – Nov. 14, 2019)
Joseph B. Franklin, age 86, of Lafollette Originally from Sylacauga, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 14 at his home. He lived in Battle Creek, Michigan where he worked for Grand Trunk Western Railroad for over 42 years as a Locomotive Engineer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean war. He Loved the Lord Jesus, His Family and Country more than anything and was a walking encyclopedia of Country Music.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William D. Franklin, Mary F. Franklin; brothers, Thomas Herring, John Herring, David Franklin; sisters, Linni Herring, Dorcas Anderson, Vera McCall, and Joyce Jarewic.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Franklin; son, Joseph Franklin Jr.; special niece, Renae Martins; two granddaughters, Holly Hollister and Erica Pfeifer; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Ward, Martha Osbourn Lightsey, Becky Littleton and Naomi Hale.
Pallbearers: Joe Franklin, David Hanon, Andrew Pfeifer, Lindon Owens, Johnny Stooksbury, and Kevin Lambert.
Visitation was Monday, Nov. 18 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. Jeff Evans officiating. Following funeral service, friends and family went in procession to Bakers Forge cemetery for interment. Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of Military service.
Joseph's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
November 21, 2019
