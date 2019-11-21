Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph B. Franklin

(Nov. 28, 1932 – Nov. 14, 2019)

Joseph B. Franklin, age 86, of Lafollette Originally from Sylacauga, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 14 at his home. He lived in Battle Creek, Michigan where he worked for Grand Trunk Western Railroad for over 42 years as a Locomotive Engineer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean war. He Loved the Lord Jesus, His Family and Country more than anything and was a walking encyclopedia of Country Music.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William D. Franklin, Mary F. Franklin; brothers, Thomas Herring, John Herring, David Franklin; sisters, Linni Herring, Dorcas Anderson, Vera McCall, and Joyce Jarewic.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Franklin; son, Joseph Franklin Jr.; special niece, Renae Martins; two granddaughters, Holly Hollister and Erica Pfeifer; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Ward, Martha Osbourn Lightsey, Becky Littleton and Naomi Hale.

Pallbearers: Joe Franklin, David Hanon, Andrew Pfeifer, Lindon Owens, Johnny Stooksbury, and Kevin Lambert.

Visitation was Monday, Nov. 18 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. Jeff Evans officiating. Following funeral service, friends and family went in procession to Bakers Forge cemetery for interment. Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of Military service.

Joseph's guestbook may be viewed at

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 21, 2019

Joseph B. Franklin(Nov. 28, 1932 – Nov. 14, 2019)Joseph B. Franklin, age 86, of Lafollette Originally from Sylacauga, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 14 at his home. He lived in Battle Creek, Michigan where he worked for Grand Trunk Western Railroad for over 42 years as a Locomotive Engineer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean war. He Loved the Lord Jesus, His Family and Country more than anything and was a walking encyclopedia of Country Music.He is preceded in death by his parents, William D. Franklin, Mary F. Franklin; brothers, Thomas Herring, John Herring, David Franklin; sisters, Linni Herring, Dorcas Anderson, Vera McCall, and Joyce Jarewic.He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Franklin; son, Joseph Franklin Jr.; special niece, Renae Martins; two granddaughters, Holly Hollister and Erica Pfeifer; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Ward, Martha Osbourn Lightsey, Becky Littleton and Naomi Hale.Pallbearers: Joe Franklin, David Hanon, Andrew Pfeifer, Lindon Owens, Johnny Stooksbury, and Kevin Lambert.Visitation was Monday, Nov. 18 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. Jeff Evans officiating. Following funeral service, friends and family went in procession to Bakers Forge cemetery for interment. Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of Military service.Joseph's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com. Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressNovember 21, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close