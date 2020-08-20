1/
Jossie Mae Clefford
Jossie Mae Clefford, age 96, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Aug. 13.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rosie Fee Moore; children, Wanda Faye McConahea, Clyde Davis, Bobby Joe Davis and Allen Wayne Davis.
She is survived by her daughters, Joy Ann Wilderman, Donna Jean Pelfrey and Kathy Lou Shipton; son, Kenneth Charles Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral service at Cross-Smith Chapel, the Rev. Mike Smith officiating.
Interment followed the service at Powell Valley Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
