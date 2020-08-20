Jossie Mae Clefford, age 96, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Aug. 13.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rosie Fee Moore; children, Wanda Faye McConahea, Clyde Davis, Bobby Joe Davis and Allen Wayne Davis.

She is survived by her daughters, Joy Ann Wilderman, Donna Jean Pelfrey and Kathy Lou Shipton; son, Kenneth Charles Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral service at Cross-Smith Chapel, the Rev. Mike Smith officiating.

Interment followed the service at Powell Valley Cemetery.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.



