She was preceded in death by twin infant daughters; parents, Everette and Johnnie Rogers Monday; and sister, Shirley Monday Eatherly.

She is survived by husband, the Rev. James R. "Jim" Mullens; son, James E. "Jimmy" Mullens, and wife, Robin; daughter, Diane R. Mullens Peters, and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Mitchell Mullens and Cheyenne and Olivia Peters; and several nieces, nephews, Cumberland Village family, Caris Hospice family, church family and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 2 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating. Family and friends met on Sunday, March 3 at Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment. The family received friends on Saturday before funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.

