Joyce K. Jones, age 91, of London, Kentucky died March 20, at Diversicare of Claiborne County in New Tazewell, TN. She was born on December 23, 1927 in Louellen, KY to the late Roy and Aletha (Robbins) Karst.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Jeff Jones; and a grandson, Kevin Jones, both of London, KY.
The family received friends March 23 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside funeral service and internment immediately followed at the Leachland Cemetery in the Roses Creek Community of Campbell County with the Rev. Cecil Johnson officiating.
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019