Joyce Naomi Riggs, age 81, of Jacksboro, died on Friday, Nov. 1. She was a member of Woodson Gap Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by husband, Jess A. Riggs; son, Darrell Wayne Hinds; daughter, Sheila Lynn Hinds; parents, William Elvus and Lillie Mae Roddy Hinds.
Family received friends Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services followed Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Cross-smith Chapel with the Rev. Ray Graham officiating.
Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 7, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 8, 2019