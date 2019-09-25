Juanita Goins, age 88, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Sept. 23. She was a member of Forks Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Goins; parents, John and Della Underwood.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Jackson, Vickie Doyle, Joyce Johnson; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
A private graveside service was held.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
