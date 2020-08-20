Juanita Lloyd, age 92, of LaFollette, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 15, at her residence.
She was born May 26, 1928 in LaFollette to the late Howard and Rosie (Godsey) Bolton.
Juanita enjoyed sewing, cooking, canning, being with her family, and she was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Everette Lloyd; son, Lonnie Lloyd; grandchild, Gary Lee Lloyd; brother, J.T. Godsey.
Juanita is survived by her sons, Gary Lloyd and Robert Lloyd, both of LaFollette; daughter, Francis Huckaby, of Powell; grandchildren, Misty, Randall, Preston, Marcia, Tabitha, Lisa and Keeton; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home.
Her funeral service followed with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating.
The family proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery following the funeral service for her interment.
Juanita's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.