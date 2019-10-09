Juanita Osborne Longworth, age 67, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Tennova Medical Center in La Follette. She was born on March 23, 1952 to the late Okle Osborne and Edith (Terry) Osborne in the Roses Creek Community.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Longworth.

She is survived by her three sons, Paul Osborne, Jason Osborne, and Louie Vaughn; daughter, Gloria Morris.

The family received friends for visitation on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home. The funeral followed at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Woods officiating.

The burial was held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Casey Cemetery in the Roses Creek Community.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 10, 2019

