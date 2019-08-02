Juanita Powers Teague, age 85, of White Oak, passed away Tuesday, July 16, at her home. She was born June 29, 1934 in Whitley County, Kentucky.
She is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Teague; parents, Julius and Nona Lambdin Powers; brothers, Vergil Powers and L.B. Powers.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil "Bogie" Teague; son, J. Lynn Teague and Jean Ann of Greer, South Carolina; daughter, Sharon Prater and David of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Laura Hensley (Drew), Kelly Evans (Drew), Nathan Teague, Sarah Teague, Stephanie Petree (Tony); four great-grandchildren; and
several nieces, two nephews and a host of friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Saturday, July 20, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral followed with the Rev. Drew Hensley and the Rev. Chris Stanley. Burial was Saturday, July 21, in the Lambdin- Sunnyview Cemetery( Lower Laurel Fork Road).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 25, 2019
Aug. 3, 2019