Judia Ann (Judy) Lawson, age 77, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24. She was born on Feb. 7, 1943 in the Royal Blue community of Campbell County. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Jacksboro High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lon and Martha Lowe; father and mother -in-law, Elmer and Millie Lawson; brothers, Henery, Kin and SFC. Earnest Lowe; sisters, Jean Williams, Pauline Gray, Nadine Neal, and Maude Lee Lowe.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Wendell Lawson, Knoxville; son, Dewayne Lawson and wife Bridget Trogden; special grandson, Jacob Lawson all of Clemson, South Carolina; special sister-in-law, Wanda Lawson of Knoxville;
sisters, Irene Perkins of Piqua, Ohio, Mary Lou Payne and husband Don Payne of Jacksboro; brother, Clarence Lowe of Jacksboro; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside service and interment was held Saturday, March 28, in Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 2, 2020