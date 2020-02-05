Judith Ann Byrd, age 81, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Feb. 1. She was of the Church of God faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Peg Carmack Deppen.
She is survived by his daughter, Kim Wilson; son, Gregg Pickett and Tommy Byrd; husband of many years, Bill Byrd; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be held at a later date at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Fishers, Indiana.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 6, 2020
