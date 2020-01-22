Judy Ann Bullock, age 77, of Jacksboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15.
She enjoyed gardening, working in flowers, and being outside. Judy also loved watching T.V., her dog Sugar, and spending time with her family, who she loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Alonzo" Bullock; parents. Ben and Mary (Pike) Overbay; brother, Buddy Overbay; sisters, Josie Walp, Bertie Allan, Sue Allen, and Edna Bunch.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Bullock and wife Hattie of Jacksboro; daughters, Nancy Honeycutt and husband Kevin of Jacksboro, Rhonda Phillips of Jacksboro; brothers, Bobby Overbay of LaFollette, Fred Overbay of Caryville; sisters, Billie Nance of Jacksboro, Ella Wells of LaFollette; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Saturday, Jan. 18 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Kenny Allen officiating. Friends and family met Sunday, Jan. 19 at Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.
Judy's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 23, 2020