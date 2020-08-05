Julia Ada Kitts, age 97, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, July 29. She was a founding member of Rock Creek Community Church of God. Ada enjoyed homemaking, gardening, and working in her church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hershel "Sob" Kitts; parents, Isaac and Martha Stooksbury Lovely; sisters and brother, Lily Earnhardt, Edra Farrish, Gilford Henry Lovely, and Viola Gentry; son-in-law, Hillard Thornbury.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Sue Thornbury and Brenda Kitts: son, Wayne Kitts and wife, Lovada; grandchildren, Sheila Ross and husband Norman, Bryan Thurnbury and wife, Connie, Selena Pierce and husband, Steve, Allison Poston and husband, Scott, and Hubert Kitts; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Crisjin, Caitlyn, Savannah, Blake, Tyler, Noah, Skylar, Landen, Kylen, and Hubert, Jr.; sister, Evelene Botkin; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the Nurses and Staff of Tennova LaFollette Health and Rehab for all of their care and concern for Ada.
A graveside service was held on Friday, July 31, at Woodlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Audie Murray and the Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Online condolences for Mrs. Kitts may be made at ww.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 6, 2020