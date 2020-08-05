1/
Julia Ada Kitts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Julia Ada Kitts, age 97, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, July 29. She was a founding member of Rock Creek Community Church of God. Ada enjoyed homemaking, gardening, and working in her church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hershel "Sob" Kitts; parents, Isaac and Martha Stooksbury Lovely; sisters and brother, Lily Earnhardt, Edra Farrish, Gilford Henry Lovely, and Viola Gentry; son-in-law, Hillard Thornbury.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Sue Thornbury and Brenda Kitts: son, Wayne Kitts and wife, Lovada; grandchildren, Sheila Ross and husband Norman, Bryan Thurnbury and wife, Connie, Selena Pierce and husband, Steve, Allison Poston and husband, Scott, and Hubert Kitts; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Crisjin, Caitlyn, Savannah, Blake, Tyler, Noah, Skylar, Landen, Kylen, and Hubert, Jr.; sister, Evelene Botkin; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the Nurses and Staff of Tennova LaFollette Health and Rehab for all of their care and concern for Ada.
A graveside service was held on Friday, July 31, at Woodlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Audie Murray and the Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Online condolences for Mrs. Kitts may be made at ww.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 6, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved