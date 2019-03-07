Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Elizabeth Lamb. View Sign

June Elizabeth Lamb, age 79, of Newcomb, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on April 22, 1939 in Miami, Florida.

June was preceded in death by husband, Ervin William Lamb, Sr.; father, Carl Dexter Baker; mother, Grace Griffith Baker; and brothers, Carl Baker, Carlton Baker, Jr. and Ralph Baker.

She is survived by son, Ervin William Lamb, Jr., and wife, Debra; daughters, Cathy Stevens, and husband, John and Deborah Bruseau, and husband, James; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; brother, Ronnie Baker; and sisters, Rose, Mary, Norma Jean, Shirley, Barbara and Cookie.

A host of friends and family mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Friday, March 1 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, the memorial service following at the funeral home with the Rev. Lester Cox officiating. June's wishes were to be cremated.

Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



572 South Main Street

Jellico , TN 37762

423-784-6364 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 7, 2019

