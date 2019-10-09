June Irene Weaver, age 83, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Oct. 3.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Weaver; son, Randall Dale Dennis.
She was survived by her son, Larry Dean Baker; and a host of several nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Sunday, Oct. 6 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with
interment held in Violet Cemetery in Goshen, Indiana.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 10, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 10, 2019