Jurldean "Jerri" Carroll, age 77, of LaFollette, passed away Wednesday, June 24, at her home with loved ones around her. She was born Oct. 12, 1942 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Walker and Alice (Cox) Reece.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 5 sisters; 1 infant brother; and
infant son, Richard Allen Isaacs.
She is survived by her best friend and partner, George Miller of LaFollette; son, Eddie Isaacs of LaFollette; daughters, Donna and husband Ethem Erdas of Ohio, Darlene and
husband Marc Cornett of LaFollette, Arlene Clark and Jimmy Wilson of LaFollette; son, Michael L. Bailey and family of Loudon; 2 sisters; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to RMEF – Royal Blue, The Elk Foundation, 366 Maple Drive, LaFollette, TN 37766
Jerri's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangments.
LaFollette Press
July 2, 2020
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 5 sisters; 1 infant brother; and
infant son, Richard Allen Isaacs.
She is survived by her best friend and partner, George Miller of LaFollette; son, Eddie Isaacs of LaFollette; daughters, Donna and husband Ethem Erdas of Ohio, Darlene and
husband Marc Cornett of LaFollette, Arlene Clark and Jimmy Wilson of LaFollette; son, Michael L. Bailey and family of Loudon; 2 sisters; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to RMEF – Royal Blue, The Elk Foundation, 366 Maple Drive, LaFollette, TN 37766
Jerri's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangments.
LaFollette Press
July 2, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.