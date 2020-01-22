Justin Michael Price, age 32, of LaFollette, died on Jan. 16.
He is survived by his father, Greg Price; mother, Connie Carroll; son, Mason Price; daughters, Madison and Brooklyn Price; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Jan.18 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral services followed at Cross-Smith Chapel. Interment followed service at Carroll Cemetery in Caryville.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
