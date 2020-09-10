1/
Karen Faith Riggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Faith Riggs, age 52, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Sept. 3
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles R. and Betty Sue Chadwell Rutherford.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Riggs; children, Daniel Lee Riggs, James Matthew Riggs, Charles David Riggs; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Junior Dilbeck and the Rev. Joe Roberts officiating.
Family and friends met Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, then proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved