Karen Faith Riggs, age 52, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Sept. 3

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles R. and Betty Sue Chadwell Rutherford.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Riggs; children, Daniel Lee Riggs, James Matthew Riggs, Charles David Riggs; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.

Service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Junior Dilbeck and the Rev. Joe Roberts officiating.

Family and friends met Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, then proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for interment.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store