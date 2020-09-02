Karen Jean Engle Chiesa, age 73, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Vera Rutherford Perkey; father, Eugene Engle.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheri Dean; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Friday, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral service to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 3, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.