Karen Jean Engle Chiesa, age 73, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Vera Rutherford Perkey; father, Eugene Engle.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheri Dean; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Friday, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral service to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 3, 2020



