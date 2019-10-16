Karl Heinz Schulz, Jr., of LaFollette ,died on Monday, Oct. 7.
He is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Anna Ruth Marlow; 2nd wife, Janice Marlow Engle; son, Eugene Neal Schulz; parents, Karl Heinz Schulz, Sr. and Grete Bales Schulz.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Fittro, Joann Vaughn.
Graveside service was Thursday, Oct. 10 at Keller Cemetery in Lovington, Illinois.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
October 17, 2019
